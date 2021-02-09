AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.46

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.46 and last traded at $79.07, with a volume of 5788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $336,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $991,265.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,288 shares of company stock worth $10,594,559. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

