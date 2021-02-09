AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $1,227.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,432. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,209.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,181.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

