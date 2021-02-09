Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.87.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $501.15 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 1,357,042 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,115,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 73,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,898,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 186,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

