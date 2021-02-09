Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.74

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 105450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Avante Logixx from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$35.60 million and a P/E ratio of -9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.10.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

