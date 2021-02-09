Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON AVAP opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £62.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.44. Avation PLC has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 327 ($4.27). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.06.

About Avation PLC (AVAP.L)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

