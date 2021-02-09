Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON AVAP opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £62.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.44. Avation PLC has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 327 ($4.27). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.06.
About Avation PLC (AVAP.L)
