Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.Avaya also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.37 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVYA. TheStreet raised Avaya from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avaya to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NYSE AVYA opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

