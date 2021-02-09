Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Up 12.9%

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) was up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.03 and last traded at $29.17. Approximately 4,571,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 1,445,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.
Several research analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72.
In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Avaya by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Avaya by 7.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period.
Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
