Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-$725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.28 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. Research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

