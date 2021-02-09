Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $38,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,888 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $174.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.43.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

