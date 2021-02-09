Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its target price raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

AVID traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. 14,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 302.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

