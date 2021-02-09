Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its target price raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.
AVID traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. 14,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.