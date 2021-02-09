Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.93-2.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avient has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

Avient stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

