Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021


Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.93-2.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avient has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

Avient stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

