Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021


Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.93-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. Avient also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.93-2.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NYSE AVNT opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

