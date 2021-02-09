Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.93-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. Avient also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.93-2.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NYSE AVNT opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

