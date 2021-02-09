Avis Budget Group (CAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 57,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,208,154.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

