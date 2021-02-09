AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nord/LB upgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of AXA stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. 124,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,313. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

