AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

AXA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 124,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $27.63.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

