AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €19.10 Price Target at UBS Group

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) received a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CS. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.10 ($27.18).

EPA CS opened at €19.25 ($22.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.81. AXA SA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

