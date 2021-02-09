Axe Market Cap Hits $282,405.62 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $282,405.62 and approximately $89,905.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.62 or 0.01076077 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

