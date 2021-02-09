Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.82 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $53.96 million and $24.82 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002730 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.71 or 0.01066442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.25 or 0.05425489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022806 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00030402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039282 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

