Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.23

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $107.23 and traded as high as $177.62. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $174.54, with a volume of 25,760 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAXN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.89.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.45, a P/E/G ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $153,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,938,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $12,319,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,883,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,632,750 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.