Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXNX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $446,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,135.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $172,366.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,988 shares of company stock worth $4,503,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

AXNX opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

