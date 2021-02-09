Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AZIHY stock remained flat at $$45.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Azimut has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning consultancy, and fund and asset management services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

