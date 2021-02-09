Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AZIHY stock remained flat at $$45.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Azimut has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.
About Azimut
