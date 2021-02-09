Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Down 7.2%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.04. 1,008,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 776,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $314.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at $90,644. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

