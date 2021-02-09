Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Down 7.2%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.04. 1,008,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 776,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
The firm has a market capitalization of $314.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.
