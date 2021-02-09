Badger DAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118.79 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $190.40 million and approximately $118.79 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $82.14 or 0.00173861 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 92.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00222897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00065954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00083521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00193693 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

