Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,425 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $79,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock opened at $142.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -176.28 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $147.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In related news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,072 shares of company stock worth $2,250,913 over the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

