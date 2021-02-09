Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

