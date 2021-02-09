Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $163.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.10. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 79.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.