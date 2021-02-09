Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 3,050 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -242.96, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.