Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,491 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Baidu worth $135,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $276.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $282.00.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.