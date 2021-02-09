Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading 6.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares traded up 6.7% on Tuesday after China Renaissance Securities upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. China Renaissance Securities now has a $325.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. Baidu traded as high as $304.24 and last traded at $295.04. 10,949,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 9,929,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.60.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 637,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,837,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,808,000 after acquiring an additional 84,650 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.38.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

