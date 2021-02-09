Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 182.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infosys by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,297 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,629,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Infosys by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,798,000 after buying an additional 2,321,396 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Infosys by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 3,879,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,580,000 after buying an additional 1,718,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.