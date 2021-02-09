Bailard Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,489,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $587.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $542.21 and a 200-day moving average of $500.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total transaction of $2,075,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,629. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

