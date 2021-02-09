Bailard Inc. Has $4.15 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,648,000 after buying an additional 329,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 483.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after buying an additional 299,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after buying an additional 253,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after buying an additional 238,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $131.97. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,038 shares of company stock worth $30,844,730. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.