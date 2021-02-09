Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average is $133.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.03.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

