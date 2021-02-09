Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 708.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $222.36 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $238.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of -463.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $14,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,197,923 shares of company stock worth $223,610,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

