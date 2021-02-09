Bailard Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in American Express by 8,872.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 15.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 56,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in American Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $127.99 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

