Bailard Inc. Sells 800 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $458.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.96. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $458.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.