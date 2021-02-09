Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bally’s traded as high as $59.47 and last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 23312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

BALY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Bally's alerts:

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Insiders have sold 234,804 shares of company stock worth $12,604,218 over the last three months. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -131.53 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74.

About Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.