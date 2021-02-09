Banco Bradesco (BBD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) recently:

2/4/2021 – Banco Bradesco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

2/3/2021 – Banco Bradesco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

1/21/2021 – Banco Bradesco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

1/19/2021 – Banco Bradesco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Shares of NYSE BBD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,272,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,602,988. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Get Banco Bradesco SA alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.6% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 549,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 34,150 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 14.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 56,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.