Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055,206 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco makes up about 1.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 223,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

