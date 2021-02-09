Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Decreased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,796,000 after buying an additional 1,722,381 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,592,000 after buying an additional 1,638,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 383,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,783,336. The firm has a market cap of $284.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

