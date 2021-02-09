Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,244 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Bank of America by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,783,336. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $283.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

