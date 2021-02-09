Bank of America Upgrades ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) to “Buy”

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 4,000 ($52.26). Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,726.93 ($74.82).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 4,969 ($64.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 39.59. ASOS Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,879.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,693.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

