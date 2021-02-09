Bank of The West Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of The West lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

