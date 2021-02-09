Bank OZK (OZK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK):

1/27/2021 – Bank OZK was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank OZK’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results benefited from higher revenues and lower expenses. Improving loan balances along with the company’s strategic growth initiatives are expected to continue supporting revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. While margins are expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to the near-zero interest rate environment and operating expenses are likely to rise due to inorganic growth efforts, thus, hurting bottom-line growth to some extent in the quarters ahead; the company's solid balance sheet position will support financials. Further, Bank OZK's steady capital deployments will continue to enhance shareholder value.”

1/27/2021 – Bank OZK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Bank OZK had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $37.00.

1/25/2021 – Bank OZK had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Bank OZK had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $33.00 to $37.00.

1/7/2021 – Bank OZK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Bank OZK was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Bank OZK by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Bank OZK grew its position in Bank OZK by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 157,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 90,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 379,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 47,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

