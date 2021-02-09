Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,132.00

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,132 ($14.79) and last traded at GBX 1,114 ($14.55), with a volume of 143776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,124 ($14.69).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,107.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,051.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 26.73 and a current ratio of 27.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a GBX 5.42 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

