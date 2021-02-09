BankGuam (NASDAQ:BKGM) Trading 10.9% Higher

BankGuam Holding (NASDAQ:BKGM) traded up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38.

BankGuam Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKGM)

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

