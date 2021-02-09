Barclays Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $73.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s current price.

BIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

BIP stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.17. 40,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,452. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

