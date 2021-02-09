Barclays Raises SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $36.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -152.25. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $543,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,830,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,392 shares of company stock worth $6,313,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

