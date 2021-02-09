Barclays Raises SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $36.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -152.25. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.
In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $543,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,830,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,392 shares of company stock worth $6,313,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
