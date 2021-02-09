Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get boohoo group alerts:

BHOOY stock traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, hitting $97.12. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.