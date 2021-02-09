Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. Barings BDC also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.19-0.19 EPS.

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBDC. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.38.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

