Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. Barings BDC also updated its Q4 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.19-0.19 EPS.
Barings BDC stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
